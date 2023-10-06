NDC Primaries: Rachel Appoh withdraws from Gomoa Central race

Politics of Friday, 6 October 2023

Rachel Appoh, the former Deputy Minister of Gender and Social Protection, has bowed out of the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary primaries for the Gomoa Central constituency.



Rachel Appoh who is a former lawmaker of the constituency had earlier given indications of contesting the primaries ahead of the 2024 elections.



But in a statement issued on her social media pages on her birthday on Friday, October 6, 2023, Rachel Appoh announced her withdrawal from the race.



Describing the situation as unfortunate, Rachel Appoh stated that the decision was made following consultations with her family and healthcare providers as she has been a victim of multiple road accidents in the last ten months.



She disclosed via Facebook that in the past ten months, she had suffered three road accidents which have placed her life in a situation where an effective campaign for a re-election would negatively impact on her health.



“It saddens my heart that on the 6th of October, 2023 is the day for the opening of nominations for NDC Parliamentary Primaries in Gomoa Central Constituency and also doubles as my Birthday. I was intrigued to contest but it's unfortunate that for the past Eight (8 ) to Ten (10) months I have had three Accidents that nearly took my life. Looking at the current challenges battling my health, the Doctors advise that I cannot contest for the upcoming (primaries) elections,” she stated.



Rachel Appoh went on to express her profound gratitude to the constituency executives and delegates for their support and called for a clean campaign ahead of the primaries.



While preaching unity within the rank and file of the NDC, Rachel Appoh emphasized that wrestling power from the NPP in 2024 should be the focus and that any action that will cause disaffection in the party should be shunned.



She promised her overarching and resolute commitment and support to whoever is elected as the candidate to win the 2024 elections.



“I wish to extend my profound gratitude to the Executives and Delegates for the enthusiasm shown to my campaign team when they came to declare my intent to contest for the primaries few months ago. This shows how deep you people love me. I am very grateful.



“I wish the Good people of Gomoa Central NDC the very best and peaceful elections. A victory for one is a victory for all . I also pledge my wholesome support to any aspirant that will win . The victory of Gomoa central NDC and the Victory of the NDC in its entirety in the coming 2024 Election is my topmost priority,” she wrote.



With October being a month set aside to raise awareness about breast cancer, Rachel Appoh also encouraged women to have their breasts tested and follow the recommendations of health practitioners.



"As I celebrate my birthday today, I wish all Women a happy pink anniversary and edge you to screen your breasts since my birth month October is the breast Cancer Awareness month."



Meanwhile, the NDC has released the roadmap for elections to be held in some constituencies which could not hold their owing to myriad factors.



Per the document sighted by GhanaWeb, the elections will be held on October 28, 2023.







