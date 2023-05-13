NDC Primaries: Peaceful voting ongoing at Hemang-Lower Denkyira constituency

Regional News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Correspondence from Central Region



As of 12:00 hours, voting is still ongoing at polling centre with many voters queuing for their turn to cast their vote.



About 775 from 83 polling stations are expected to cast their vote to elect the parliamentary and presidential candidate to lead the Hemang-Lower Denkyira Constituency and the party in the upcoming 2024 national elections.



As of the time of filling this report, about 104 delegates had cast their votes, whilst others await their turn to follow suit.



Security was tight and the Electoral Commission officials were busy directing delegates through the voting process.



Three strong aspirants were battling to win the primaries to lead the party in the next four years.



They are Lawyer Seth Agyapong-Mensah, Foster Joseph Andoh, a Former Member of Parliament of the constituency and Isaac Smith Acquah, a former District Chief Executive (DCE)



Supporters were cheering, shouting to the tunes of their favorite aspirant, clad in their branded t-shirts among others.



The voting process has been smooth and peaceful as there has not been any chaos of fight from either of the three camps.