NDC Primaries: My victory will be a deliverance for Krowor NDC - Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey

Politics of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: Japhet Festus Gbede

A Parliamentary aspirant of the NDC in Krowor Constituency, Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey, said on that her 'imminent victory' in the upcoming Parliamentary primaries slated for May 13,2023 would be a deliverance for the Krowor NDC.



In an interaction with the media, the Krowor ICGC Branch, a chairman of the opposition NDC, Franklin Mawusi, popularly known as 'Sugar', confirmed to the media that the Krowor NDC needed deliverance, and that could only be done by the philanthropist, Dorcas Naa Klorku Afotey whose experience and loyalty has contributed so well to the course of the party in Krowor.



The well-connected philanthropist, whilst appealing to the party's delegates to give her the opportunity to change the political status quo of Krowor NDC, expressed her confidence that she would come out victorious in the parliamentary election on May 13, 2023.



She declared that, "my imminent and much-awaited victory at the polls will be symbolic of the deliverance that Krowor was seeking and praying for."



Dorcas lashed out at the incumbent, saying that "her policy designs for the constituency have left the party in utter despondency, making it unattractive to the floating voters."



"The people I met and spoke with most, especially my dear delegates, are all making the same lamentation that there is no unity, love, accountability, or respect for the principles and values of the NDC, and they cannot feel the spirit of belongingness in the Krowor NDC anymore."



She indicated that, if given the nod, her administration will make underdevelopment and joblessness among the party activists and delegates a thing of the past and will promote unity among the rank and file of the party.