NDC Primaries: Meet the five victorious women making waves in the Western Region

Ghana's political landscape is witnessing a remarkable transformation as women make their mark in various positions. The recent NDC primaries held on May 13, 2023, showcased the growing dominance of women in politics, particularly in the Western Region, where several female candidates emerged as winners.



GhanaWeb lists five victorious women making waves in the Western Region:







Dorcas Affo-Toffey



The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency demonstrated her unwavering support from constituents by securing a resounding victory in the NDC primaries. Affo-Toffey garnered an impressive 1,574 votes, which accounted for 89.9 percent of the total valid votes cast. Her main contender, Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo, managed to secure only 175 votes, representing 10 percent.







Mavis Kuukua Bissue



In the Ahanta West constituency, Mavis Kuukua Bissue claimed victory as the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the 2023 parliamentary elections. Bissue, a fresh voice in Ghanaian politics, secured 805 votes, amounting to 54.4 percent of the total valid votes cast. Her opponent, Dr. Emmanuel Okumi Andoh, the 2020 parliamentary candidate, garnered 668 votes, representing 45.1 percent.







Joana Gyan Cudjoe



Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the wife of musician Keche, emerged victorious in the Amenfi Central Parliamentary elections. Cudjoe obtained a significant majority with 756 votes, overshadowing her competitors Daniel Appiah, Dr. Karl Mark Arhin, and Elijah Jones Appiah, who received 73, 39, and 2 votes respectively. Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah secured second place with 575 votes.







Emelia Arthur



Emelia Arthur, a former Deputy Western Regional Minister, achieved a significant milestone by winning the Shama parliamentary primaries. Arthur, a former Presidential Staffer and a former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Shama, triumphed over Gabriel Essilfie, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Shama, and Eric Cobbinah, a former Shama DCE. Arthur secured 506 votes out of a total vote cast of 1,133.







Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah



In the Essikado-Ketan Constituency of the Western Region, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah emerged as the victorious candidate. Ayensu-Danquah's campaign resonated with the electorate, resulting in a substantial victory with 1,043 votes. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah received 85 votes, while Henry Abbey-Hart secured 18 votes.



These triumphs by women in the NDC primaries signify the increasing representation of women in Ghanaian politics. It is a clear indication that women are steadily gaining ground and earning the trust and support of the electorate.



