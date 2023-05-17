NDC Primaries: Meet the 32 Parliamentary Candidates in Greater Accra region

Politics of Wednesday, 17 May 2023
Source: classfmonline.com
The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Greater Accra Region, has listed the names of Parliamentary Candidates (PCs) elected in all 32 Constituencies.
The list was signed by Jerry Johnson, the Regional Communications Officer of the NDC.
The list of PCs elected as part of Saturday, May 13, 2023, presidential and parliamentary primaries are as follows:
1. Ada - Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe
2. Ashaiman - Ernest Henry Norgbey
3. Shai Osudoku - Linda Akweley Ocloo
4. Ayawaso East - Naser Mahama Toure
5. Ayawaso North - Yussif Issaka Jajah
6. Ablekuma South - Dr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuye
7. Ablekuma Central - Abdul-Latif Dan
8. Ningo Prampram - Samuel Nartey George
9. Adentan - Mohammed Adamu Ramadan
10. Madina - Lawyer Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu
11. Krowor - Agnes Naa Momo Lartey
12. Ledzokuku - Benjamin Narteh Ayiku
13. La- Dadekotopon - Rita Naa Odoley Sowah
14. Klotey Korley - Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings
15. Kpone Katamanso - Joseph Akueteh Tetteh
16. Tema East - Isaac Ashai Odamtten
17. Okaikoi North - Theresa Lardi Awuni
18. Sege - Daniel Keshi Bessey
19. Tema Central - Madam Ebi Bright
20. Tema West - Lawyer James Enu
21. Ablekuma North - Madam Awura Abena Aubynn
22. Dome Kwabenya - Madam Elikplim Akurugu
23. Domeabra Obom - Isaac Awuku Yibor
24. Bortianor/Ngleshie Amanfrom - Felix Akwetey Okley
25. Weija Gbawe - Felix Odartey Lamptey
26. Anyaa Sowutuom - Emmanuel Adotey Allotey
27. Trobu - Dr. John Kofi Halm
28. Ayawaso Central - Abdul Rauf Tongym Tubazu
29. Okaikoi Central - Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu
30. Okaikoi South - Ernest Adomako
31. Ablekuma West- Rev. Kweku Addo
32. Amasaman - Sedem Kweku Afenyo