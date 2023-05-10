NDC Primaries: Here is the list of 15 Constituencies on hold

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Just as the National Democratic Congress prepares to hold its parliamentary and presidential primaries across the country in various constituencies, fifteen constituencies will not take part in the exercise on May 13 due to pending disputes on various fronts.
The party is expected to reschedule a date for the elections after they resolve the pending issues surrounding the various constituencies.
These constituencies are;
Eastern Region
Akwatia, Ayensuano, Afram Plains
South, Lower West Akim
Ashanti Region
Manhyia South, Adansi Asokwa
and Mampong
Greater Accra Region
Ayawaso West Wuogon and Odododiodoo constituency
Western Region
Amenfi East constituency
Western North region
Akontombra constituency
Central Region
Gomoa Central, Assin North and
Effutu constituency
Ahafo Region
Tano North constituency
In all, the primaries will be held in 217 constituencies, with 15 put on hold, and 44 going unopposed.
55,862 aspirants are taking part in the parliamentary primaries across the country while a total of 356,624 delegates of the party are expected to vote in the presidential primaries.
Meanwhile, in the flagbearer race, former president, John Mahama would be contesting the party’s flagbearership with a former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, and a former Minister of Finance and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, who occupy the second and third positions respectively on the ballot paper.
YNA/WA