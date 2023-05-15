NDC Primaries: Greater Accra Region tops with 99.59% votes for John Mahama, Upper West comes last

Politics of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Greater Accra Region polled the highest percentage of votes for John Dramani Mahama in the recently-held presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress.



The regional table released by the party from the elections on Saturday, May 13, 2023 has the Greater Accra Region recording 99.54% of votes for John Mahama.



His competitor, Kojo Bonsu managed a paltry 0.39 which is the lowest he recorded across all 16 regions in the country.



The Western Region came second with 99.42% of votes with the ‘world bank’ of the NDC, Volta Region coming third with 99.30.



Reacting to the development, the Greater Accra Regional chairman of the party, Emmanuel Ashimore believes that the percentage is a reflection of the hard work done by the executives and the regional campaign team of John Mahama.



"We express our sincerest gratitude to all our delegates within the Greater Accra Region for such an amazing showing at the just-ended Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries.



“Our sincerest appreciation goes to all our committed constituency chairmen, their able executives, our amazing Ward Coordinators, our phenomenal branch executives, and all those who stepped in to ensure that we deliver on our mandate. Yes we did it for John Mahama with a resounding 99.59%!. Your hard work has proven yet again that we are definitely poised for Victory in the December 2024 election.



“As Regional Chairman and together with my executives, we say we are proud of you all. You promised and you delivered".



The Upper West Recorded the lowest percentage of votes for John Mahama with 96.16% of them endorsing him whiles 2.98% voted for Kojo Bonsu.



See the table below



