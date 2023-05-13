NDC Primaries: Duffuor’s son calls for recount after losing by 9 votes

Politics of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr, the son of the former finance minister, has called for a recount of the ballot papers after the initial count revealed that he lost by nine (9) votes in the NDC parliamentary contest in the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency.



Provisional results put Duffuor Jnr in second position with contender Hajia Nasira declared winner after she garnered 211 votes while Dr Duffour garnered 203 votes.



Incumbent Dr Adomako who is also an uncle of Dr Duffuor jnr polled 86 votes with Edward Brenya gaining 65 of the vote cast.



With a slim margin of defeat, it is believed that the camp of Duffuor jnr is displeased with the counting and has thus called for a recount of the papers.



The Sekyere Afram Plains constituency has been one of the must-watch constituencies with many analysts predicting that the legal tussle that Duffuor Jnr’s dad put the NDC through will likely hurt his chances.



The NDC has gone to the polls early hoping to elect its parliamentary and presidential candidates ahead of the 2024 general elections.



There is overwhelming evidence that former president John Mahama will secure more than 90 percent of the vote cast to beat off competition from former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu who remained in the contest after Dr Kwabena Duffuor pulled out.



There is anticipation regarding the fate of some incumbent MPs as new and younger members of the NDC seeking to play a frontline role ahead of the next election.