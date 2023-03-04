NDC Primaries: Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s support is organic - Moshake

General News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah

Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, the former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged people to look forward to a more massive campaign launch by former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.



In a social media post, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, also promised that the massive crowd which will attend his campaign launch will be made up of real supporters who truly want him to lead the country.



“Duffuor’s campaign launch will not be like that of former President John Mahama; whose crowd of supporters consisted mostly of people bussed from elsewhere to the Volta Region; because the supporters of Duffuor will be real seekers of change, “ Moshake wrote.



His promise is a direct swipe at former president John Mahama who launched campaign for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NDC in Ho, Volta Region, earlier in the week.



Already, Moshake has accused Mr. Mahama of insulting the intelligence of Voltarians by shipping fake supporters from all over Ghana to the Volta Region.



in contrast, Dr. Duffuor had had even the picking of his nomination form done for him by enthusiastic supporters who volunteered.



Dr. Duffuor himself has expressed pleasant surprise and appreciation for the gesture from the crowd of passionate supporters.



“I want to profusely thank the hundreds of NDC delegates who stormed the NDC Headquarters to pick the nominations on my behalf. Their profound gesture has further toughened my resolve to fight for a new NDC with the grassroots as the focus.



“The wind of change is massive!” Dr. Duffuor had written.



According to Moshake, “the crowds you saw at the picking of the nomination forms is just a dress rehearsal for what is coming when Duffuor officially launches his campaign.

The real supporters who are looking forward to being liberated from the hardship that Mahama’s administration plunged NDC members in will turn up in their numbers to give support.”

meanwhile, Moshake has urged former President Mahama to, “stop pulling tricks and antics to deceive people that he has the support of the masses.”