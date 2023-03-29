NDC Primaries: Dr. James Kofi Annan predicts 99% victory for John Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama will win 99.9% of votes whenever the National Democratic Congress (NDC) holds its presidential primaries, this is according to the 2020 parliamentary candidate for the Effutu constituency, Dr. James Kofi Annan.



He observed that despite the competition and analysis that is being made into the respective candidature of contenders in the highly-anticipated race, JDM is in line for a big win.



Dr. Kofi Annan noted that since Mr. Mahama commenced his national campaign he [Annan] is yet to receive news of any individuals opposing the comeback of the ex-President.



He made the remarks during his speech at Winneba to formally welcome the former President to the platform to address the delegates when he took his campaign to the Central Region.



He endorsed the candidature of Mr. Mahama, saying that the right man needed to wrestle power from the Akufo-Addo-led government.



He revealed that several developmental projects in the constituency including the Winneba Trauma and Specialists Hospital were constructed by the NDC.



Dr. James Kofi Annan entreated John Mahama not to worry himself since the constituency was ready to give him 100% votes. He said he will be shocked if JDM did not get 100% votes from the delegates in the constituency.



"Since John Mahama started his national campaign, I am yet to see anyone in this constituency who doesn't support his quest; I will be astonished if he fails to poll 99.99% of the votes. This is why I'm urging all the delegates in Effutu constituency to vote overwhelmingly for him," he said.