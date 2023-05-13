NDC Primaries: Delegates of Amasaman constituency spotted with white envelopes ahead of polls

General News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Some delegates at the Amasaman constituency were spotted with white envelopes just before the start of polls.



A video in GhanaWeb’s possession showed some delegates being handed white envelopes. The two delegates who were in clear shot, were seen checking the contents of the envelope.



The opposition National Democratic Congress heads to the polls to elect its presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.



As late as Thursday, May 11, 2023, the election looked set to be rescheduled, but Dr Kwabena Duffour made a dramatic u-turn on his decision to injunct the election, paving way for it to come off today, May 13, 2023.



Per GhanaWeb reports, the process has already begun in some parts of the country, with little or no issues witnessed so far.



In the presidential race, John Dramani Mahama is highly tipped to see off competition from former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu to lead the party in the 2024 elections.



The parliamentary race is where expectations of major shocks are rife, with some known constituencies being contested by quite popular and astute persons.



47 of the incumbent MPs will not experience the headache of monitoring elections again as they are going unopposed.



