NDC Primaries: Delegates mob Nana Oye Bampoe, Linda Awuni in Adenta

There was a beautiful moment of a warm embrace between the two female candidates, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, former Minister for Gender, Children and and Social Protection and Linda Awuni, a young youth activist, at the voting premise in the Adenta Constituency.



The women say the presidential and presidential primaries of the party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), is a family contest and there no need for animosity towards one another.



The race in the constituency is between the two women and the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan.











