NDC Polls: Voting center turns chaotic in Nalerigu

Politics of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East region



As voting was about to commence at the Nalerigu Senior High School Conference hall in the North East Region, some irate delegates disagreed with the electoral process which led to chaos in the hall.



This ensued after the leadership of the NDC in the region announced the voting right of the TEIN executives of the party from the Gambaga training college and the Nalerigu Nursing and Midwifery training schools respectively.



Some of the supporters opposed that the TEIN executive members should not be allowed to vote.



Supporters from the camp of the four Chairperson aspirants which is keenly contested among the incumbent chairman, Alhassan Nantomah Sandow, the former MP for the Yagaba-Kubori constituency, Abdul Rauf Ibrahim Tanko, Saaka Abdul Razak, and Joseph Laabik clashed at the conference hall after some were demanding the removal of the TEIN executives.



Meanwhile, a total of 223 delegates are expected to cast their votes to choose new regional executives for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the North East Region.



It has not been unearthed which of the chairman aspirants' supporters were opposing the TEIN executive members' involvement to vote as the voting center finally turned into a boxing arena.



The voting process at the time of filing this report halted after the irate delegates used hard objects to hit one another in the hall.



However, the intervention of the police finally brought the irate supporters under control and voting was about to start.



Attached is a video clip from the Nalerigu Senior High School conference hall where the conference is being held.



