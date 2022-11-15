NDC Polls: One more suspect arrested over disturbances

Politics of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Police have arrested one more suspect in connection with the disturbances which occurred during the Ashanti regional NDC executives election held on Sunday, 13th November 2022.



The arrest of the suspect, Bashiru Atta brings to four the total number of persons arrested over the disturbances.



Meanwhile, accused persons Yahya Shaibu Tia and Fati Ibrahimwho were earlier arrested were on Monday November 14 arraigned before the Atwima Akropong District Court.



Accused Yahya Shaibu Tia was remanded into Police custody to reappear before the court on November 21, 2022, while Fati Ibrahim was granted bail with three sureties.



The suspects and their accomplices were involved in different offences including an assault on a Police officer, spraying pepper from a device onto some persons at the centre and engaging in a fight resulting in injuries to one of the perpetrators.