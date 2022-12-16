NDC Polls: Ofosu-Ampofo, Fifi Kwetey, Gbande are likely to win

Regional News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its national delegates conference on Saturday, December 17, 2022, to elect new chapter of leaders to man the affairs of the political party.



Whiles candidates prepare towards the day, a new survey suggests that most incumbent executives are likely to be retained.



651 out of 1,200 targeted sample responded to the survey, this represents 54.3 percent of respondents.



The survey, conducted by Community Focus Foundation (CFF, Ghana) two weeks earlier to the election suggests that the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah who now wants to be chairman of the NDC has a low probability of victory.



The survey says incumbent Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo will win by a very slight margin. Out of the total number of respondents, 330 representing 50.6 percent voted for the incumbent Chairman whilst 321 presenting 49.4 percent cast the ballot for "General Mosquito" Asiedu Nketiah.



It further says former youth and sports minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and incumbent deputy General Secretary, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor who now wants to be the General Secretary would lose to former Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Fiavi Fifi Kwetey.



The report suggests that Fifi Fiavi Kwetey would get about 49 percent of the total votes to be cast, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah would get a little above 24 percent and Dr. Otokunor would gain over 26 percent, giving the nod to the former Agric Minister, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.



In the position of Deputy Secretary of the party, Mustapha Foyo Gbande is likely to win with a high margin. In the survey, 246 respondents representing 37.8 percent rooted for him while his close contender is Kwame Zu who got 188 votes only out of 651 total votes cast.



Meanwhile, the survey covered positions of women organiser and youth organiser and at the end of the polls, all incumbents were maintained as suggested by the survey.



The Chief Executive officer of CFF Ghana, Richard Kasu in an interaction with some news reporters in Ho said, the survey was "genuinely" conducted and even though "1,200 sampled population out of the entire delegates can be said to be low, it however represents the opinion of NDC stakeholders in the upcoming national elections"