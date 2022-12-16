NDC Polls: Magoo did well although she lost to Hanna Bissiw- Expert

General News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Sustainable Development analyst Michael Ebo Amoah has opined Margret Ansei Magoo’s performance in the just-ended Women’s Organizer election of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was a positive one.



The lecturer stated that although Magoo could win the polls, her performance was outstanding.



He said Dr.Louisa Hanna Bissiw used her political experience to beat the contender, but ”it was a good test for Magoo. It was her first attempt, and she contested the incumbent for her to cross 300 votes against Hanna Bissiw’s 433, you realized she did well. But at the end of the day, the trend was that the incumbents won their seats”.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline, he stated that Magoo had support from people associated with former President John Dramani Mahama because Magoo’s godfather is Julius Debrah, the former Chief of Staff, and thus she had support from people who support Mr. Mahama.



”’However, Hanna Bissiw won through her political experience. She had worked with the women, and they knew her so well. That was what she used in defeating Magoo. Some elite women supported Magoo, but she could not win.”



