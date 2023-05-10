NDC Polls: Don’t deploy personal security to cause mayhem – General Secretary to candidates

Politics of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has cautioned candidates contesting in the party’s parliamentary and presidential primaries against the deployment of personal security on the day of elections.



Speaking at a stakeholder meeting organised by the Volta Regional Secretariat of the party in Sogakope, the General Secretary warned that persons who intend to use personal security must ensure that their conduct conforms with the laws and guidelines governing the elections.



The one day stakeholder meeting brought together aspirants, regional and constituency executives from across the Volta region including representation from national.



The meeting was intended to address issues pertaining to the upcoming elections.



Addressing the gathering, General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey cautioned aspirants against the use of personal security with the tendency to cause mayhem.



The NDC scribe also called on the rank and file of the party to ensure the return of discipline into the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Volta Regional Chairman of the party Mawutor Agbavitor while assuring the party of “Gap 1million” votes in the 2024 general elections appealed to the rank and file of the party to ensure the Volta Region is not neglected when the NDC finally wins.



The party is further urging members to ensure orderliness, peaceful, free and fair elections on Saturday.