NDC Polls: Deputy Ellembelle Women's Organizer seeks re-election

Regional News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The Deputy Constituency Women's Organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ellembelle of the Western Region, Gifty Araba Kwofie, has been cleared by the party's vetting committee to seek re-election.



The Ellembelle NDC Constituency Executives election is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Ampain near Esiama.



Fifty-eight (58) party members have been vetted and cleared to contest in the upcoming election.



Speaking to the media at Bomoakpole on Thursday, October 13, 2022, Gifty Araba Kwofie thanked the party delegates who voted for her in 2018 to be part of the Ellembelle NDC Constituency Executives Committee.



"Before I talk about why I'm seeking re-election, let me give thanks to the delegates who voted to elect me to be part of the current constituency executives. In fact, in 2018, I received overwhelming victory, and I will continue to be grateful to them", she acknowledged.



Disclosing why she is seeking re-election, Gifty Araba Kwofie stated that she has unfinished tasks to complete to help the NDC to recapture the presidential seat in 2024.



"In 2018, when I became part of the constituency executives, I pledged to help the NDC to recapture the presidential candidate for John Mahama in 2020, but the NPP used some vigilantes to rig the election for Akufo-Addo.



"So my main aim is to help the NDC to recapture the presidential seat in 2024, and since I still have the strength, that is why I'm contesting again to work extra hard to recapture the presidential seat in 2024," she emphasized.



Gifty Araba Kwofie, who Lydia Kusan is challenging, took the opportunity to appeal to the delegates to retain her to partner with the main constituency women's organizer and the women's wing of the party to win more members for the party toward election 2024.



"As the Deputy Constituency Women's Organizer in Ellembelle, I have done so many things for the women in the party. Through my lobbying skills, some are working in a mining company in the constituency.



"I have employed some who are working with me in my own business; I also led some people to our MP to give them money to set up their own businesses. I have done a lot though we are in opposition," she said.



She added, "as a Deputy Constituency Women's Organizer, my duty is to collaborate with the main Constituency Women's Organizer to support the women in the party so as I did in 2020 to our MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah to win more votes to retain his Parliamentary seat, I will continue and do it more".



She charged the rank and file of the party to remain united and support the NDC to kick out the incompetent Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government from power in 2024.



"The economic hardship under the incompetent Akufo-Addo and his Bawumia is too much. These people are destroying this country, and we NDC can't afford to lose the 2024 general elections to the NPP because the current economic hardship will be doubled, and many of us will die out of starvation," she said.



Gifty Araba Kwofie took the opportunity to appeal to the former President of Ghana, Mr. John Mahama, to contest in the upcoming NDC presidential elections to lead the party into victory in 2024.



"I have heard in the media that Mr. John Mahama is saying he has not declared his intention to contest in the NDC presidential elections. Please let me use your platform to appeal to Mr. John Mahama to contest in the primaries to lead us into victory come 2024 because the NPP government is collapsing our economy, and we need a Saviour", she pleaded.



Gifty Araba Kwofie became the Deputy Constituency Women's Organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress in Ellembelle in 2018, and she is the number one on the ballot paper for the upcoming Constituency Executives Election.