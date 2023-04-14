NDC Polls: Delegates in Kumbungu constituency vow to vote for Duffuor

Politics of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Aspiring flag bearer for NDC, Dr Kwabena Duffuor brings his tour of the Northern region to an end Thursday, April 13, 2023.



During his tour in the Kumbungu District, some of the delegates vowed to vote for him.



According to them, Dr. Duffuor has a proven track record that he can leverage to win the hearts of many Ghanaians as well as change the current economic challenges of the country in a short period.



The Kumbungu delegates said this when Dr. Duffuor took his campaign tour to the constituency.



During his tour of the Volta region, the former Minister indicated that he will restore the country’s economy if he wins the NDC’s flagbearer race and ultimately becomes President of the country in 2025.



He believes the NDC is a party that knows how to better manage the country’s economy stating that his tenure as the Finance Minister under the Atta Mills administration was the time the country made the most significant economic achievements.



It was during this period that the country also recorded the longest single-digit inflation rate.



He said, “When we left office in 2012 we had built a very strong economy, the best not only in Africa, the whole world talked about that. Now is on the ground because the current managers of the economy don’t understand how to manage an economy, they only know how to borrow -they have borrowed so much and now they are going about asking for more, now they are saying that we can’t pay our loans, can you help us.”



The former Bank of Ghana Governor indicated that the Atta Mills-led NDC administration did not borrow a dime from the Eurobond market but performed creditably.



“During our time, between 2009-12 we never borrowed a dime from the Eurobond market yet our performance has been the best since independence because we had a team that knew how to manage an economy.”



