NDC Polls: Asiedu Nketiah polls 78 votes, Ofosu-Ampofo gets 27 votes at NEC polling station

General News of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman hopeful of the National Democratic Congress polled the highest votes in the National Executive Council block of the party.



The certified result sighted by GhanaWeb shows that of 109 votes cast Asiedu Nketiah polled 78 votes.



Ofosu Ampofo came second with 27 votes with Nii Armah Ashittey polling two votes.



Samuel Yaw Adusei also had two votes.



Asiedu Nketiah has been tipped to win the chairmanship race.







