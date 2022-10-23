NDC Polls: Anybody standing in the way of the NDC should be ready - Oko Vanderpuije warns

General News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, has declared that the way things turned out in the constituency executives’ elections in his constituency is a confirmation of the mandate of Ghanaians.



He stressed that beyond the successes of the elections, it is also a clear message to persons hoping to stand in the way of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in its bid to reclaim political power in 2024.



“This election is not only a foretaste but a mandate that will go out for anybody who wants to stand in the way of the NDC; we are ready,” he stated.



Alfred Oko Vanderpuije made this known when he spoke with GhanaWeb after the official declaration of election results in the Ablekuma South constituency.



At the end of the contest, all the favourites of the MP, who is also a former Mayor of Accra, won convincingly in their respective bids.



Explaining how and why this became so, Oko Vanderpuije stated that it was just a way of sending a clear message to the defeated constituency executives that they cannot go against him and still be in the good books of the delegates.



This, he explained, is because the people expected that they will consolidate their affirmation of the MP with a good working relationship.



“In the 2020 elections, the people of Ablekuma South spoke eloquently, giving Okoe Vanderpuije a 61% victory. And so, when the people speak, and you’re a member of the executive and you don’t listen, they will show you the exit. That is simple and short.



“So, we have members of the executive who, of late, have not been working with the MP. So, the delegates and the people of the grassroots made a decision and the decision is that they love their MP, and they want their MP to continue to work for them, and they want a team that will work with the MP,” he said.



