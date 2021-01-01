General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

NDC Petition: I want EC, other state institutions to work better – Mahama

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

Apart from seeking to remove doubts and other reliefs in the yet-to-commence election petition, the petitioner and National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate in the just-ended polls, Mr John Dramani Mahama is also seeking to ensure that institutions in the country work effectively.



“I want a Ghana that our institutions of the state can be held to account where we can stand on principle and demand transparency without the risk of losing our lives”, the latter reacting in a televised message to Ghanaians after his party officials filed a petition on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.



“Indeed in 2012 when the election was called in my favour my opponent challenged the results as was his right and he took the matter to court. Eight long months of an election petition filed from destroying our democracy rather reinforced our commitment to it and affirmed the strength of our institutions particularly the Judiciary…”, the former President recounts.



“Some people have asked me what I hope to gain by challenging the results of this election. Let me tell you! I want perhaps the very same thing that my opponent wanted when in 2012 he challenged the results of that election”, Mr. Mahama said.



Background



Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the Supreme Court to annul the results of Election 2020.



Ex-Mahama further wants the court to order for a re-run of the polls hence the need to issue a fiat restraining President Akufo-Addo from holding himself as the President-elect.



Other reliefs



Other reliefs sought by the Former President include a declaration that the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa, breached the 1992 constitution, specifically Article 63(3) with the declaration that she made on December 9, 2020.



Also, the former President is asking the apex court of the land to declare that based on the data contained in the declaration “no candidate satisfied” the more than 50 percent threshold required to be declared a winner of the presidential poll.





