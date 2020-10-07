General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben North dies

The late Sampson Oti Boateng

The 2020 Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for New Juaben North, Sampson Oti Boateng, is reported dead after a short illness.



The incident happened at a hospital in Koforidua.



He had defeated Emmanuel Kwaku Asante, a former MCE, by 316 to 229 during the NDC’s primaries last year to become the party’s candidate for the December 7 parliamentary polls.



He was to challenge the New Patriotic Party’s Kwasi Adjei-Boateng, a Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, for the seat.



