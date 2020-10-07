NDC Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben North dies

General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020
The 2020 Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for New Juaben North, Sampson Oti Boateng, is reported dead after a short illness.
The incident happened at a hospital in Koforidua.
He had defeated Emmanuel Kwaku Asante, a former MCE, by 316 to 229 during the NDC’s primaries last year to become the party’s candidate for the December 7 parliamentary polls.
He was to challenge the New Patriotic Party’s Kwasi Adjei-Boateng, a Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, for the seat.
More Soon.
