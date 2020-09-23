Regional News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

NDC PC for Kumbungu Donate items to flood victims at Nawuni and Afayili in the Northern Region

NDC PC for Kumbungu constituency Dr. Hamza Adam presenting relief items

The parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) for the Kumbungu constituency, Dr. Hamza Adam on September 22, 2020, has donated a list of relief items to the affected flood victims at Nawuni and Afayili in the Kumbungu District.



Some of the items donated include 40 bags of rice, 8 gallons of cooking oil, 3 bags of used clothing, 200 mosquito nets, lamps, and a box of cups.



Speaking to the media after the donation, Dr. Adam, said the gesture was to support the flood victims and also to assure them that, he is with them during these hard times.



Dr. Adam blamed the National Disaster Management Organization(NADMO) for poor communication which according to him has led to this situation.



“....If you look at the communication machinery of NADMO, it's very poor because the people who live in this catchment area were not given prior notice about the spillage of the dam and so people were taken aback." He noted.



He however appealed to NADMO to intensify their communication system to ensure that information can always get to the people on time.



Dr. Adam also called on the government to strengthen his relationship with the Burkina Faso government to find a lasting solution to the situation.



The Assemblyman of the Area, Hon. Alhassan Yussif, who received the items on behalf of the victims thanked Dr. Adam and the NDC party for coming to their aid.





