NDC PC Grace Ayensu Danquah donates 'damaged' medical equipment to Kansawrodo

The items allegedly donated by Dr Ayensu Danquah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah, has donated what can best be described as torn or damaged medical equipment to a health facility at Kansawrodo.



Kansawrodo is located within the Essikado-Ketan Constituency of the Western Region where Minister of Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, is serving as incumbent Member of Parliament (MP).



Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah (Ayensu-Danquah) is a general surgeon and has been in practice between 11-20 years.



She made the donation of the medical equipment recently.



The items include hospital bed, wheelchair, among others.



But the bed is virtually torn and the wheelchair not working.



Some concerned constituents have expressed dissatisfaction about the poor state of the medical equipment.



According to them, the equipment are not fit for purpose.



The items, the concerned constituents said, seem like they were overused and discarded.



They could not fathom why Dr. Ayensu Danquah, a medical practitioner, who should be championing quality healthcare delivery in Ghana, especially within the Constituency she wants to represent in Parliament, could be donating such damaged equipment that will make no positive impact on the delivering of healthcare in Kansawrodo.







Some found the donation as a demonstration of gross disrespect for constituents.



They expressed the belief that persons seeking to lead the Constituency should among other things, be making the delivery of quality healthcare, a top priority, and not rather donating damaged medical equipment apparently to seek the votes of constituents.





