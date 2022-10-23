NDC Oti Regional Chairman's son wins Akan Constituency slot

Regional News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: GNA

Eric Kwadwo Apeadu, son of John Kwadwo Gyapong, the Oti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been elected Chairman of the Akan Constituency.



He polled 712 votes to beat his closest contender, Mr. Awal Karim Abudu, a former Zongo Caucus Co-ordinator, who polled 21 votes.



Other contestants were Abdul Rasheed Sulemana, former Constituency Secretary, with 60 votes, and Raphael Kofi Adiepena, a farmer, who had no vote.



The new executives include John Apreku, Vice-Chairman, Isaac Abavon, Secretary, Thomson Ofori, Organiser, and Madam Mamam Happy, Women’s Organiser.



Mr. Daniel Ofori, Quarshigah Samson, Mutala Ibrahim, and Richard Akrasi, won Treasurer, Youth Organiser, Zongo Caucus Co-ordinator, and Communication Officer, respectively.



Isaac Gator, Faisal Alhassan, Philip Obornie, Alhassan Nuru, Musah Mohammed, and Madam Adama Alhassan were elected as Deputy Youth Organiser, Deputy Treasurer, Deputy Secretary, ‘Other Deputy Youth Organiser’, Deputy Communication Officer, and Deputy Women’s Organiser, respectively.



The eight Executive member positions were won by Ahiale Ayisha, Nkwansah Francis, Awuitor John, Issifu Zukufulu, Kokroko Fato Joyce, Richard Avitsinu, Abdul Razak Umarazak, and Amu Charles.



Swearing them in, Mr. Frank Alifui, former District Chief Executive for Kadjebi, asked the elected officers to unite to help win the 2024 general election.



Mr. Apeadu, the newly elected Chairman, on behalf of the Executive, commended the delegates for the confidence reposed in them.



He said the NDC was greater than individual members, so they should have a united front to enable them to win the general election convincingly.



Madam Happy Mamam, the Women Organiser, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, promised to bring all women in the Akan Constituency on board for a resounding victory.



She asked those who lost to accept defeat and forgive anyone who had offended them during the campaign.



Mr. Richard Akrasi, the Communication Officer, pledged the commitment of the Executive to ensuring victory in 2024 and called for the support of the electorates.



In all, 24 executive members were elected out of 62 contestants with 1,060 delegates voting.



The Electoral Commission Officials, led by Mr Justice Odame-Frempong, the Electoral Officer, supervised the election, which was peaceful.



The Ghana Police Service, led by the Kadjebi District Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan-Mante Frempong, provided security.