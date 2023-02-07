NDC Okaikoi South parliamentary aspirant pays two years rent for party office

Politics of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

A parliamentary aspirant for the Okaikoi South constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ernest Adomako, has donated an amount of seventy-two thousand Ghana cedis (GHc72,000.00) and an additional two thousand Ghana cedis (GHc2000.00) to the constituency office towards payment of two years office rent and as an imprest for other expenses.



This, according to party members, is the first of its kind, seeing that this marks the first time the constituency will be operating from its own office complex.



The kind gesture was in response to an appeal made by the constituency chairman, seeking help to enable it run an effective administration and in a conducive environment, even as it works towards the NDC's victory in 2024.



Ernest Adomako later donated 175 banners and exercise books to all the branches in the constituency, which is to support the work of the party.



The chairman, Yusif Saeed, on behalf of his executives, expressed his appreciation for the payment of the 2 years rent, stating that it would help the party organise smooth elections so as to improve its political fortunes for victory during the 2024 general elections.



He added that going forward, all official party activities will be held at the office.



The parliamentary hopeful, Ernest Adomako, further stressed the need for all to rally behind him in his quest to help the party take back the seat from the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP).











