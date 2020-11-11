Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

NDC, National Security hold talks over security arrangements for Dec Polls

The meeting emphasized the need for transparency

The main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, held talks with the National Security Ministry on security arrangements for the pending elections.



The opposition NDC raised concerns about recent developments in the Volta region among others and the implications as the nation heads to a general election in December.



The meeting emphasized the need for transparency and continuing dialogue to build trust even as broader national security concerns are addressed.



A statement issued by the Information Ministry on behalf of the National Security Ministry said the opposition NDC was briefed on the level of preparedness by the National Elections Security Task Force ahead of the general elections.



The Minister assured the meeting of the Government’s commitment to maintaining a conducive atmosphere for free and fair elections.



Meanwhile, it said further meetings will be held and extended to other political parties.



Briefings on Preparations by the National Elections Security Task Force



The meeting underscored the fact that all officers of security agencies will wear identification tags. Additionally, a proper register of security officers will be kept for ease of reference.



All political parties will be engaged by the elections security task force to ensure their cooperation and compliance with security arrangements for the election.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.