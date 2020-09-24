General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

NDC, NPP should have addressed LGBTQ in their manifestos - Foh Amoaning

Law lecturer and convener for Anti-Gay rights, Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning, has attributed the increasing number of Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) to the failure of successive governments to address the LGBTQ menace in their manifestos.



This statement by the astute lawyer comes after a female soldier of the Ghana Armed Forces, Staff Sergeant Vida Owusu, married her lesbian partner in a private ceremony in Accra.



Staff Sergeant Vida Owusu is currently undergoing interrogation by her superiors in the GAF.



A video which has gone viral shows, Staff-Sgt Owusu, in a male costume, dancing with her alleged married partner as guests cheered on.



Prior to the event, the couple was clad in Military combat fatigue uniform, an act which has aroused the curiosity of the military superior.



In an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Law lecturer and convener for Anti-Gay rights, Lawyer Foh Amoaning, noted that when concerns were raised about government’s Comprehensive sexuality education, most political parties promised to address the LGBTQI issue in their manifestoes.



According to Foh Amoaning, he has monitored the political parties and none tackled the issue of LGBTQI in their manifesto.



“ I am happy this has happened because in 2019 when the concerns were raised about the Comprehensive Sexuality Education, a lot of things were said. I remember very well that I was on air with the communications Directors of both NPP and NDC who promised to address the issue in their manifestos. If you want to govern a nation, your manifesto is a social contract and this issue is a big issue and its important it is addressed."



He noted that this case will give the general public the opportunity to interrogate and find the stance of the political parties on the LQBTQI phenomenon.

