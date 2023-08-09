NDC, NPP members clash in Tuabodom after DCE allegedly stops NDC MP from installing a traffic light

Politics of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Supporters of the two leading political parties in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), reportedly clashed in Tuabodom, in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region, on Tuesday, August 9, 2023.



According to a news report by myjoyonline.com, the clash happened following an attempt by the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area to allegedly stop the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, from installing a traffic light.



The DCE reportedly stopped the Techiman North Constituency MP, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, and the truck carrying the traffic light to be fixed from entering the Tuobodom township by blocking the road and ordering the police to grant access to the contractor.



This angered the NDC supporter, leading to them confronting the Techiman North DCE, Everson Addo-Donkor, and his supporters.



One of the eye-witnesses, who spoke to JoyNews, is reported to have said that the NDC MP's attempt to fix the traffic light was in fulfilment of a promise she made prior to the 2020 elections.



He accused the DCE of not thinking about the needs of his community.



“It was during the year 2020 that she promised us that she will install new traffic lights. We are all compassionate and have agreed to the installation of the traffic lights because we’ve realised that vehicles have been knocking down our brothers and sisters and so we believe that the traffic light will help the Tuobodom township and prevent such incidents.



“But you the DCE, if you say you will not allow for the installation of the traffic light because your party is in power and you’re fighting for leadership with the opposition party, then you don’t have the interest of the town at heart,” he is quoted to have said.



Techiman North MP said that the actions of the DCE are unfortunate and appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call him to order.



“It is the safety and security of the people in Tuobodom that we’re looking for. It is not politics every day, sometimes we must think of development. The traffic lights are being sponsored by the government of Ghana so what is the fight.”



“It was the Minister for Roads and Highways that we appealed to him and he agreed to the installation of these traffic lights. What is he fighting about? It is much ado about nothing,” Ofosu-Adjare is quoted to have said.



He added that the police are looking into the issue and would allow the contractor to fix the traffic light.



