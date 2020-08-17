Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020

NDC, NPP don’t have the men to transform Ghana – Ayariga

Founder of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga

Ghanaians must stop recycling the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and vote for another party to change the fortunes of the country, founder of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga, has stated.



According to Mr. Ayariga, who is also the Chairman for the Coalition Against Compilation of New Register, the two dominant parties do not have the men to further develop the nation beyond what they have already contributed.



“The NDC and NPP are the two parties causing problems in this country so if you keep bringing them in, the problem keeps increasing."



“My problem is that we are not sincere in this country. We always look at things that will give us advantage over others and not things that will create a better system. The only way to have a better system is for Ghanaians to stop recycling NDC and NPP and vote for the APC,” Mr Ayariga said Monday in an interview on Morning Starr.



He added “the mere fact that NDC and NPP have the biggest platform doesn’t mean they have the men. And the fact that the APC has a smaller platform doesn’t mean we don’t have the men.”



Mr Ayariga also described the just ended voter registration exercise as the most violent registration in Ghana’s history.



“In many cases, NPP and NDC brought in foreigners, minors, and vouched for them but in the other register, that didn’t happen. Yet the two parties are fighting to be voted for. This is the most violent registration exercise in our history.”

















