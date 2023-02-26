NDC, NPP can't solve Ghana's probems, give CPP a chance – Chairperson

Politics of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The chairperson of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, has called on Ghanaians to consider CPP in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



She said that the party is better positioned to address Ghana's issues utilizing Dr Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah's 1960 seven-year development strategy, which she believes is still relevant today.



Speaking at the news conference held in Accra, on Friday 24, 2023 to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the overthrow of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the CPP government, she argued that neither the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) nor the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has anything to offer Ghanaians and for that matter, they need to be voted out in the upcoming elections.



“The duopoly cannot solve the problems. It is no magic, it is a formula, and as I said, success is duplicable. It is cut and paste. Once it’s working, cut and paste it…political independence without economic independence is meaningless, and that is what we are experiencing today,” she said.



Nana Akosua Kumankumah added that the NPP and opposition NDC had shown over the years that, they did not have what was needed to deliver the development Ghanaians desired.



“The leadership is not supposed to be blamed. It is we, the Ghanaians, that need to be blamed because if they would have done it, they would have done it by now,” the chairperson added.



AM/SARA