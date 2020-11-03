Politics of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

NDC, NPP are criminal organisations governing Ghana – Failed presidential aspirant

Disqualified independent presidential candidate, Kofi Koranteng

A disqualified independent presidential hopeful in the December 7 elections, Kofi Koranteng, has described the two political parties that have been governing the country since 1992, as “criminal organisations.”



According to the 54-year-old failed presidential hopeful, the country has for nearly three decades, come “under siege” under the leadership of the two political parties.



“We are under siege, Ghana is under siege and we are a nation under siege because we are being ruled by criminal organisations. These organisations are the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party,” he said Tuesday, November 3, 2020, on the ‘Anopa Bofo’ morning show on Angel 102.9 FM.



Mr. Koranteng partly blamed the electorate whom he said: “do not know what they deserve and do not know what they’d expect because they gladly take everything they receive in good fate.”



“We are still behaving like puppets because we have aligned with political parties that do not care about the welfare of the country,” he added.



According to the US-based Ghanaian entrepreneur, it will only be prudent for the electorate to fight against this bad leadership.



“We are not against NDC and NPP [but] they just cannot take us any further because they have exhausted their mental capacity.



“If we want to ‘quantumly’ move to the next stratosphere of life, then we need people who have artificial intelligence, a science-based data-driven human-centred thinking,” he stated.

