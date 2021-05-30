NDC, NPP analysing our economy in a sea of propaganda & counter propaganda - Dr. Sakara

General News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian politician and agronomist Dr. Abu Sakara Foster has slammed the ruling government and the opposition saying the two are analysing Ghana’s economy in a sea of propaganda and counter-propaganda.



The one-time presidential candidate of the Convention People’s Party in an opinion piece wondered why persons who live on the government’s payroll should be telling Ghanaians how our economy should feel.



”Out of a population of 30million only at most 700,000 are on public sector payroll. The rest of the 15 million adult population have to work in the private sector for their living.



How come that those that live comfortably on government salary should be the ones telling the people that struggle every day for a paycheck how the economy should feel? Hmmm?”



He said: ”The ordinary man and woman that does not live off government salary is more acutely aware of the reality on the ground.



They must muster the courage to realize that they don’t owe their leaders anything. It is rather their leaders that must be grateful to them for their opportunity to serve whilst being cushioned from the harsh reality on the ground.”



Read his full opinion below (unedited)



It is interesting to read what passes for economic analysis in a sea of propaganda and counter-propaganda.



The so called analysts crudely link amount borrowed to the performance of the economy and don’t even stop to mention the amount spent. The latter includes our own money, and the money borrowed. The key thing being a careful dissection of what the total expenditure was spent on. It is in the details of the sum of total expenditure and balance of revenue, that we can begin to get a sense of value for money to assess stewardship.



When people have finished their propaganda and counter-propaganda, they should remember that the ordinary man concerns himself with only his pocket and the cost of living.



No amount of intellectual dissection of era versus era convinces him and her more than the squeeze and temperature in his/her pocket.



If it is cool, they are cool, if it is hot they are not cool. Even if the country is ranked as fastest whatever and the leader is ranked as whatever number in the world.



It beats me who these “analysts” want to convince with all this bantering around of statistics and eras? Out of a population of 30million only at most 700,000 are on public sector payroll. The rest of the 15 million adult population have to work in the private sector for their living.



How come that those that live comfortably on government salary should be the ones telling the people that struggle everyday for a paycheck how the economy should feel? Hmmm?



The ordinary man and woman that does not live off government salary is more acutely aware of the reality on the ground.



They must muster the courage to realize that they don’t owe their leaders anything. It is rather their leaders that must be grateful to them for their opportunity to serve whilst being cushioned from the harsh reality on the ground.



If we fix our constitution these distortions in relationships between leadership and the populace will take its correct form.



The culture of partisan adulation for cult leadership without merit will destroy the nation and then the parties themselves.



FixOurConstitution Now!



So we can start to seriously #FixTheCountry and stop the Fun Fool Fixing



