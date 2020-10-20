Politics of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

NDC, NDP trade words over seating arrangement at EC

Peter Boamah Otukunor of the NDC and Mohammed Frimpong of the NDP traded words

There was drama at the Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday as a representative from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was seen trading words with a representative of the National Democratic Party (NDP).



The two are Peter Boamah Otokunor of the NDC and Mohammed Frimpong of the NDP.



GhanaWeb's lenses captured the reps from the two political parties trading a few words over the number of seated reps brought in by the NDC.



Head of Public Affairs at the Electoral Commission (EC), Sylvia Annoh after few minutes took it upon herself to explain that the seating arrangement was meant for only two persons from each party.



The National Democratic Congress, however, came with three reps yet still refused to heed to the Commissions directive.



More soon

