NDC Manifesto: Ayawaso West Wuogon violence inquiry will be re-opened

A photo of the armed men who were present at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to re-open an inquiry into the Ayawaso West Wuogon vigilante incident where violence led to the hospitalization of many, with at least one person, said to have suffered an amputation as a result.



This is captured in the party’s 2020 manifesto titled "People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more.”



According to the party, it will immediately disband the militia set up by President Akufo Addo when it assumes power in January 2021.



“The continuous training, arming and indiscriminate deployment of NPP militia is dangerous and distasteful especially when such elements have been recruited into the security agencies,” the Manifesto stated.



It further promised to re-structure national security in Ghana based on professionalism, meritocracy fairness, and competence.



In a bid to beef up security in the country, the social democratic party also promised to “establish new military installations in all regions across the country, the focus being the borders and new regions, to prevent terrorist attacks and to ensure rapid response to security challenges.”



It will also commence a programme to establish a University for Security and Intelligence Studies, empower the 48 Engineers Regiment to construct barracks and living accommodation for security personnel and establish new military training and recruit academy in the northern sector of the country.



Furthermore, it will establish one police station and barracks in each district where there is none, to cater for increased population and establish DOVVSU units and offices in police districts where there is none.





