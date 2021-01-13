Politics of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

NDC MPs were behaving like SHS students – Stephen Amoah

Stephen Amoah is Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso

Former Microfinance and Small Loan Centre (MASLOC) boss and current Member of Parliament (MP) for Nyiaeso, Stephen Amoah, has equated the behavior of NDC MPs in Parliament during the first sitting of the 8th Parliament to that of SHS students on a field of play.



"Ghanaians watched exactly what happened in-House. Even when it was the turn for Haruna Iddrisu to speak, NPP parliamentarians were extremely mute but the NDC put up so much destructive interference, destroying parliamentary proceedings.



"They were chanting and singing like SHS students on a field of play. And for me for the first time, it was a very bad experience," he confessed.



The New Patriotic Party MP was reacting to comments made by his colleague from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), MP for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, on how they occupied seats on the side of the house reserved for the majority.



Claiming that after the management of the House had marked seats, the NDC MPs still went ahead to sit on them, knowing too well that the corresponding names on the seats were not theirs, he called out the MPs, encouraging them to stop such behaviours going forward.



He also had these to say about the conduct of the NDC MPs on the subject of the court injunction that barred the Assin North MP from holding himself as an elected MP:



"The court decision defined the fact that the Assin North MP could not hold himself as such, and for that matter could not have voted, and when the Clerk made comments on that declaration, the NDC went ahead and threatened almost everyone," he said.



He, therefore, called on MPs to make a conscious effort to avoid the continuous scorn that global leaders heap on them, against the coronavirus by eschewing negative behaviours.



He also called for them to put their heads together to deliver the nation and work at becoming parliamentarians with exclusivity that will give hope to Ghanaian youth.



Mr. Stephen Amoah made these known on JoyNews' AM Show on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.







