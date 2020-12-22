General News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

NDC MPs storm Electoral Commission Headquarters

Some NDC MPs at the EC headquarters

Members of Parliament of the National Democratic Party have stormed the Electoral Commission Headquarters to submit a petition on the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The MPs march led by the Minority Leaders started from parliament to the EC’s office.



The MPs who were initially denied access by security personnel, they managed to manoeuvre their way to the premises of the Electoral Commission.



The NDC has since the declaration embarked on several protests across the country.



The Savanah, Northern, Volta, Western and Greater Accra regions have all held a protest against the Electoral Commission.



They vowed to continue the protest until the EC declares John Dramani Mahama as the president-elect of the country.

