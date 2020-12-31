General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

NDC MPs present evidence of ‘dubious’ 2020 election results to UK, US envoys

A photo accompanying the post showed the envoys engaging with the MPs.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary caucus on Wednesday, December 30 met with U.S. and U.K. envoys in Ghana over the results declared for the December 7, 2020, general elections.



According to a Facebook post by NDC MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the caucus “presented evidence and the basis for the NDC’s rejection of the multiple results declared by the EC for the presidential contest and the dubious parliamentary declarations particularly in Techiman South and Sefwi Wiawso.”



A photo accompanying the post showed British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, engaging with the MPs.



According to Mr Ablakwa, the NDC caucus also “highlighted the grave human right violations which have led to the killing of 7 Ghanaians and left many with life-changing injuries.”



Meanwhile, the NDC flagbearer for the December 7 polls, John Dramani Mahama, has filed a petition at the Supreme Court seeking an annulment of the election.



Among other things, he is seeking an annulment of the result declared by the Electoral Commission on December 9, 2020.



According to the Electoral Commission, Mr Mahama obtained 47.4% of the total votes cast, while Nana Akufo-Addo got 51.6% of the votes.



Mr Mahama said results available to NDC showed that no presidential candidate obtained the 50% plus 1 vote of total valid votes to declare Nana Akufo-Addo the winner.





