NDC MPs are bleeding – Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has said that there is pressure mounting on some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members of parliament ahead of the upcoming primaries on May 13.



According to him, MPs like himself are being overwhelmed with requests from constituents to cover various things, many of whom are personal.



Such requests include sponsoring the education of their wards, naming ceremonies, donations towards funerals, building school blocks, and medical expenses among others.



According to him, there is the need to sponsor some of these requests not only out of kindness and will but sometimes so that they still maintain good relationships with these persons in the constituency.



In his words, “NDC MPs are bleeding. I am the truce of my primaries so I’m spending. I am bleeding. Every NDC MP is presently bleeding heavily,” he said during an interview on Joynews.



“There’s a very queer feeling to this as though you maintain the constituents for all these years, maintain your branch executives as well. You sponsor a lot of things, funerals, pay for rent, education, child support, farming, and the demands come in bits and pieces,” he added.



The South Dayi MP also noted that the pressure becomes more during political seasons when people think the politicians are under pressure to do their bidding and therefore bring in more to do.



“This continues and when it comes to another election cycle such as this, everyone thinks that well then this is the time to put my demand across because we are under pressure to meet it so that we don’t incur somebody’s wrath,” he added.



Meanwhile, the NDC is scheduled to hold its primaries on May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and various parliamentary candidates in the various constituencies nationwide.



