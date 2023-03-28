NDC MPs approving ministers not surprising but a big disgrace to leadership – Ebo Amoah

Politics of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah has opined that Ghanaians should not be surprised at the outcome of secret voting, which saw the approval of the six ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo despite assurances by the Minority that they would vote against it.



Some MPs on the side of the Minority broke ranks and approved the nominees even when the party had instructed them not to vote for them.



Several Ghanaians on social media have expressed disappointment in the Minority.



But Michael Ebo Amoah says what happened should not surprise Ghanaians.



He claimed that parliamentary history students would not be surprised by what occurred. When the late Mills appointed Mr. Mohammed Mumuni as the minister-designate for foreign affairs in 2009, it was revealed that his name had been captured in the Auditor-General’s report for fraud. The Minority then withdrew from the vetting process.



The report was presented to the House, and all of the nominees were approved; however, Mumuni’s approval was subject to secret balloting, and 42 NPP MPs voted for him. They did not take part in the vetting but approved him through secret balloting”.



”It happened under the late Rawlings, and in recent times, look at Mavis Hawa Koomson. You even used Ken Ofori-Atta as an example, and I am surprised people have not managed their expectations, including the NDC.



Go and ask Muntaka Mubarak; the night before Hawa Koomson was approved, all the female MPs on the side of the Minority boldly told him they would vote for Hawa Koomson because one day it would get their turn. Go and ask him. They told him there was no way they would support the party’s directive. So why are people surprised?”



When probed further, he stressed that "they told him categorically that they will vote to approve Hawa Koomson. Go and ask him”.



Meanwhile, he has asserted that the MPs who are going about attacking others and describing them as treacherous and betrayers could have even voted YES to approve the Ministers.



“If God opened our eyes to see how they voted, you would be shocked at what you would see,” he told host Kwabena Agyapong. It would not be surprising to see that those who are making noise actually voted YES and that makes nonsense of the letter General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey issued to the Minority Caucus instructing them to vote against the nominees”.



“We are in a new era of democracy, and you can no longer call people and tell them what to do. Do you see how the party’s leadership has been disgraced?”