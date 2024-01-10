NDC MP sues Controller and Accountant General for contesting NPP parliamentary primaries while in office

Politics of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for South Dayi constituency, has initiated legal proceedings against Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, the current Controller and Accountant General of the Republic, Asaaseradio.com reports.



Dafeamekpor seeks a court order to prevent Kwaning-Bosompem from holding the position of Controller and Accountant General while maintaining his candidacy for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Akim Swedru constituency.



According to Dafeamekpor's statement of claim, Kwaning-Bosompem officially picked his nomination form for the NPP primaries on December 20, 2023, at the Akim Swedru Constituency.



Despite this, he alleges that Kwaning-Bosompem has not resigned from his position as the Controller and Accountant General.



Dafeamekpor argues that civil servants are entitled to their political views and can vote but must resign if they wish to contest in any political activity.



The relief sought includes a declaration that Kwaning-Bosompem, being a civil servant, cannot contest in the NPP's parliamentary primaries while holding the position of Controller and Accountant General.



Additionally, an interlocutory injunction is sought to restrain Kwaning-Bosompem from holding himself as Controller and Accountant General while maintaining his candidacy.



Other reliefs include a perpetual injunction against Kwaning-Bosompem holding the dual roles, an order directing him to resign if he insists on contesting, and the awarding of costs and legal fees.



The court is expected to consider these matters as the NPP parliamentary primaries approach on January 27, 2024.



