NDC MP hopeful to harness development potential of Okaikoi Central

General News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: GNA

Hajia Nadia Alhassan Okaikoi Central NDC parliamentary hopeful has vowed to work passionately to liberate the constituency from development challenges.



That, she pledged to do with passion to redeem the Okaikoi Central seat for the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the next election to enhance development opportunities.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra Hajia Nadia noted that there was an urgent need for reclaiming the seat of Okaikoi for the NDC to ensure development in the area.



“My Agenda centres on the lives and voices of all people of colour, who have too often sought the need to advance our collective liberation from the margins.



“Justice is migrant, disability justice, racial justice, environmental justice, elderly justice, youth and women justice and reproductive justice. An agenda for liberation is a blueprint for liberation for all”, she echoed.



She added:, “We recognize the agenda as a living and loving document, ever-evolving as we must set all people free”.



She, therefore, appealed to the constituents to rally behind her to bring a sustained level of development to Okaikoi Central as they deserved it.