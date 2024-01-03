NDC MP hopeful for Atwima Nwabiagya North calls for unity to win 2024 polls

Politics of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: Ayisah Foster, Contributor

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mr. MBA Zakaria has called for post-election unity for the party in the various constituencies across the country, especially in his constituency.



According to him, there can be only one winner in any election/competition and this should not warrant any form of disunity among colleagues for the collective good of the party.



Mr. MBA Zakaria made the clarion call last Saturday 30th December,2023 when addressing party members at Akropong after a gargantuan walk organized by himself and the entire NDC-Atwima Nwabiagya North.



The programme was to foster unity and also to stretch their muscles during the Christmas festivities after a year-long working activity.



Mr. MBA Zakaria called on former aspirants and parliamentary candidates across the country to initiate a unity project to bring all aspirants on board to enable them to win the 2024 general elections.



He demonstrated this by inviting all parliamentary aspirants he contested with during the primaries upstage and assured the party that they were going to work in unity to enable Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency to contribute its quota to the success of the victory in 2024.



His gesture and call were well received with resounding applause from the entire congregation in the Constituency and other candidates from different Constituencies.



Mr. MBA Zakaria is a youth activist and a transport owner who's working assiduously to win the Atwima Nwabiagya North parliamentary seat for the NDC for the first time.