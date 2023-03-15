NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?

General News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has been challenged relative to a recent claim that the elephant symbol captured on recently awarded National Medals was a decision by the current government.



The MP, seemingly displeased by the fact the medal has the emblem of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), wrote in a series of tweets chastizing the government among others, for making the party emblem a national symbol.



His tweet was met with robust challenge by especially pro-NPP persons and some government appointees.



The main evidence to disprove Dafeamekpor's tweet was a photo showing a copy of the said medal as awarded in 1960.



GhanaWeb checks traced it to the Gentleman's Military Interest Club, a UK-based entity's website where national medals of different countries have been posted



2006 online publication evidence



It turned out that the MP's concerns have previously been raised under the current Fourth Republican dispensation.



Specifically in 2006, when the John Agyekum Kufuor-led government had cause to explain that the elephant on the medal had history to it and was not a party political decision.



A Ghana News Agency (GNA) story carried by GhanaWeb back them is hereby produced below:



General News of Thursday, 29 June 2006



Source: GNA



Images on National Grand Medal is not the creation of NPP Govt - Awuni



Accra, June 29, GNA - The Government on Thursday said the National Grand Medal with all its images - Obverse and Reverse had been in existence since Ghana attained a Republican status in 1960 and not the creation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr Andrew A. Awuni, Press Secretary to the President and Presidential Spokesman said; " We wish to state that the National Grand Medal with all its images - Obverse and Reverse has been with us since we attained our Republican status in 1960 and is therefore, not the creation of the NPP Government."



It was in reaction to some criticisms from some individuals and political parties about the image of an Elephant on the Obverse side of the National Grand Medal.



The statement said the critics alleged that the NPP Government caused the image of the elephant to be embossed on the National Grand Medal and therefore, called for its replacement.



It said all previous recipients of the Grand Medal under past Governments would find the image of an Elephant on their medals.



"This is the National Heritage we all came to meet. The Elephant on the National Grand Medal is not the creation of the NPP Government neither is it the symbol of the NPP," it added.



What Dafeamekpor said:



His tweets read: “Today, this Govt has made the Elephant, the Political symbol of the NPP, our National Symbol so much that it sits on Medals being awarded at a State Event. Even Dr. Kwame Nkrumah didn't change our National Symbols to reflect the CPP Cockerel when he declared a 1 party state. Sad.



“Our famed and favourite National Colours of Red, Gold and Green with a Black Star to match have been discarded in favour of the NPP colours of Blue, Red, White and Black.



“We are being taught very harsh & bitter lessons in governance by this Prez and his Appointees,” the MP wrote.



The tweet had a picture of the medal which had the Ghana Coat Of Arms on one side and the elephant symbol of the NPP on the other side.



Akufo-Addo gives out National Awards



Individuals, institutions and partners who distinguished themselves in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, have been honoured by the State at the National Honours and Awards 2023, held at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Also receiving awards are members of the legal team of men and women, who were charged with ensuring that the maritime boundary dispute with Cote D’Ivoire, ended favourably for Ghana.



In all, some 19, 557 frontline health workers received certificates and plaques for their dedicated services in the line of duty.



Additionally, about 50 individuals and entities also received the Order of the Volta – Companion awards, comprising Members of the National COVID-19 Taskforce, Trustees of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, and International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) Technical Team and Legal Advisors.



The national awards are presented to persons who have made immense and recognized contributions in sectors such as the civil service, military, prisons service, education and public health, agriculture, commerce and industry, the judiciary, scientific and other research, sports, culture and the arts, and the financial sector.



