General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

NDC MP drags EC to High Court over compilation of new register

A third suit has been filed against the Electoral Commission (EC) at the Accra High Court challenging its decision to compile aa new register.



The suit was filed against the EC by National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman Mr. Ernest Norgbey.



The legislator wants the Accra High Court to rule that the EC does not have the mandate to compile a new register.



He also wants the court to rule that the current voters register until revoked by a law passed by parliament, is the only register that can be used for the conduct of the 2020 election.



Mr Norgbey’s case is an application for judicial review asking the High Court to restrain the EC from compiling the register.



Already, two cases are pending before the Supreme Court challenging EC’s decision to compile a new register.



The opposition NDC and a resident of Breman-Kokoso in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region, Mark Takyi-Banson are asking the Supreme Court to exercise its power of interpretation and enforcement to compel the Electoral Commission to not compile a new register.



They also want the EC to allow the use of voters ID card and birth certificate if the court allows the EC to do so, as proof of identification.

