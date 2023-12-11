NDC MP Edward Bawa exhibited ignorance - CAGD on 'NPP delegates on payroll' allegation

General News of Monday, 11 December 2023

The Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD) has accused an opposition Member of Parliament of exhibiting ignorance about how government payroll operations are handled.



Edward Bawa, MP for the Bongo Constituency, in September 2023 alleged on TV3's Big Issues programme that government's chief accountant, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, in furtherance of his parliamentary ambition had put New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates on the government payroll.



Bawa aleged that some of the beneficiary delegates openly confirmed the development on air.



The government chief accountant is gunning for the Akim Swedru constituency parliamentary slot with primaries slated for early next year.



In a rejoinder addressed to TV3's Head of Programmes, the CAGD said the MP had exhibited ignorance in how payroll works, spelling out the processes involved and how it was impossible to include and proceed to pay persons unjustifiably.



"The said panelist made a spurious allegation to the effect that the Controller and Accountant-General has put the names of delegates on Payroll and they have been receiving salary for two years.



"I would like to categorically state that this accusation is false, unsubstantiated, and exhibits his level of ignorance of the business process in the management of Government payroll," the statement dated DEcember 9, 2023 read in part.



What Edward Bawa said:



“Currently, as we sit, on live radio, you know the current sitting Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem is vying to contest one of the seats in the central region.



"Every delegate has been put on salary, and he has been doing that for about two years. That’s what I heard. So yesterday, you had a situation where people were now texting and saying 'incoming MP'," Bawa alleged.



