Source: Ghanaian Times

NDC Ho Central inaugurates campaign team

Kofi Humado, MP for Anlo urged the campaign team members to work diligently

A 19-member Ho Central Constituency Campaign Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was inaugurated last Saturday in Ho with the Constituency Chairman, Frank Gedzia as its leader.



The other members are Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central, Isaac Kodobisah, Constituency Secretary and Alhaji Mohammed Nsirudeen as Constituency Organiser among others.



Kofi Humado, MP for Anlo, who swore them into office, urged the campaign team members to work diligently to secure victory for the NDC in the forthcoming general election.



In a speech read on his behalf, former President and the flagbearer of NDC, John Dramani Mahama said the NDC had reached a critical point in the race for the Presidency, adding that “this is a race to save the very soul of Mother Ghana”.



He noted that the NDC was poised to pull the country back from the edge of disaster, saying, “We are faced by destiny with nothing less than pulling back from the edge of disaster and executing a ‘rescue mission’ to alleviate hardships, corruption and suffering in the country and restore hope and confidence in the future.”



He gave the assurance that the NDC would build a peaceful, secure and robust economy that would provide jobs through a transformed industrialised and digital economy, adding that “we will reinforce the independence of state institutions and launch an anti-corruption crusade that fights against all corrupt political appointees and public sector workers.



“The 2020 elections will be a referendum on the past four years of nepotism, corruption, stagnation, dehumanisation and disenfranchising Ghanaians,” former President Mahama bemoaned.

