NDC Greater Accra Constituency Chairmen present GH¢ 405K to John Mahama

Constituency Chairmen of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region have presented a cheque of GH¢ 405,000 to former president and flagbearer candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama.



Builsa South Member of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak who announced this on Facebook said that the move was to show their support and endorsement of John Mahama as the next flagbearer of the party.



"Greater Accra constituency chairmen presented a cheque of 405,000ghc to JM on 17/3/24 as part of their commitment as pledged. Well done chairmen! The train towards victory 2024 is moving . Together we CAN BUILD THE GHANA WE WANT!" he said.



Briefly after the party announced the details and modalities governing the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the NDC on February 22, 2023, the chairmen paid a courtesy visit to the former president John Dramani Mahama and pleaded with him to lead the NDC against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the coming 2024 general elections.



To give roots to their support and endorsement, the Greater Accra Chairmen caucus led by Isaac Lamptey, the Constituency Chairman of Dome Kwabenya pledged to raise and pay the filling fee of GH¢500,000 for Mr. Mahama to contest the primaries.



These Chairmen also called on all party faithful to work assiduously towards a united NDC and work collectively to ensure the party wins victory in December 2024.



Four persons have so far picked up nomination forms to contest in the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearership race slated for May 13, 2023.





The party on Friday, February 24, 2023, closed the window for presidential hopefuls to pick up nomination forms.





The four persons who have so far picked up the forms include former President John Dramani Mahama, former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and businessman, Ernest Kwaku Krobea.



