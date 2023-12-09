NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey forges Global Alliances at SPD Party Conference in Germany

General News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

In a display of global political engagement, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Party (NDC), alongside Director of International Relations Hon. Alex Segbefia, took center stage at the SPD Party conference in Germany. The delegation participated in pivotal discussions, marking an honored opportunity to delve into crucial matters concerning party policies and strategies.



Fifi Fiavi Kwetey expressed gratitude for the privilege of contributing to international dialogues that broaden the NDC's perspectives. The SPD Party conference served as a nexus for fostering global connections and refining strategies, aligning with the NDC's commitment to progressive political evolution.



As the NDC delegation actively connected with counterparts from around the globe, the discussions unveiled new pathways and insights crucial for shaping the party's direction. The collaborative efforts at the conference underscore the NDC's dedication to building strategic alliances and leveraging international experiences.



Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, returning from the SPD Party conference, brings with him a wealth of insights that will contribute to the NDC's political vision, further solidifying the party's role on both national and international stages. The commitment to global collaboration stands as a testament to the NDC's proactive approach to political growth and effectiveness.



